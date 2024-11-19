Fulham rival West Ham for Man City attacker McAtee

Fulham have joined the race for Manchester City attacker James McAtee.

West Ham United are eyeing the youngster as a potential replacemement Lucas Paqueta, who is being linked with a return home to Brazil.

But the Guardian says Fulham are also interested in McAtee ahead of the January market.

City are said to be willing to sell McAtee for around £20m.

The attacking midfielder has a deal with City to 2026.

