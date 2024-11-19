Fulham rival West Ham for Man City attacker McAtee

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Fulham have joined the race for Manchester City attacker James McAtee.

West Ham United are eyeing the youngster as a potential replacemement Lucas Paqueta, who is being linked with a return home to Brazil.

But the Guardian says Fulham are also interested in McAtee ahead of the January market.

City are said to be willing to sell McAtee for around £20m.

The attacking midfielder has a deal with City to 2026.

 

