Neville slams Man Utd for "weak statement" after Ashworth leaves the club

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville has slammed the club for their statement after Sporting Director Dan Ashworth left the club at the weekend.

Just five months after joining from Newcastle United, Ashworth left his role on Saturday as United lost 3-2 to Nottingham Forest. This came as a surprise to many, especially Neville who spoke on NBC Sports about the decision and the club’s poor response.

Advertisement Advertisement

“I'm really shocked that this has happened. It's not a great look at all and it's something that will need explaining. I think the statement that the club has put out is really poor

“Manchester United haven't had a voice for 10 years - they've lost their authority, their boldness. I think they've been getting it back a bit in the last 12 months but what's really clear is that there is a fracture here, something has happened.

“You can't bring someone in at the level of Dan Ashworth and then lose him after five months and think something hasn't gone wrong. The fans are now going to ask the question: what's gone wrong? They're going to speculate, it's going to leave huge voids.

“I think you're better off punching us in the face with the truth sometimes when it's so obvious that there's been something that has gone wrong between the personalities of Dan Ashworth, Omar Berrada, Dave Brailsford, whoever it is in the last few months that have obviously not got on with each other or it's not been working.

“Just tell us because it's obvious something has happened. I think that statement is weak.

United released a statement on Sunday which read: “Dan Ashworth will be leaving his role as sporting director of Manchester United by mutual agreement.

“We would like to thank Dan for his work and support during a transitional period for the club and wish him well for the future.”

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play