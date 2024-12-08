Man Utd boss Amorim defends Onana after Forest howler

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim says Andre Onana has his full support after yesterday's blunder in defeat to Nottingham Forest.

Morgan Gibbs-White beat Onana with a straight drive in the second-half of Forest's 2-3 win on Saturday.

Afterwards, Amorim said: “Onana already saved us a lot of times, so we have to find a way when this happens to Onana or to Altay (Bayindir) or to Tom (Heaton).

“We have to turn around and to score two goals to help our goalkeeper, the same way that he saves us, for example, in Ipswich.

“We have to continue. We lose as a team, we have to improve in all aspects of the game.”