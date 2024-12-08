Tribal Football
Most Read
Real Madrid make new loan decision for Endrick
Barcelona chief Deco: Roque doing what we expected at Betis
Davies agent sets up Man Utd, Real Madrid meetings after Bayern Munich meltdown
Mbappe talks up "unbelievable" Bellingham after Real Madrid win at Girona

Man Utd boss Amorim defends Onana after Forest howler

Paul Vegas
Man Utd boss Amorim defends Onana after Forest howler
Man Utd boss Amorim defends Onana after Forest howlerAction Plus
Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim says Andre Onana has his full support after yesterday's blunder in defeat to Nottingham Forest.

Morgan Gibbs-White beat Onana with a straight drive in the second-half of Forest's 2-3 win on Saturday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Afterwards, Amorim said: “Onana already saved us a lot of times, so we have to find a way when this happens to Onana or to Altay (Bayindir) or to Tom (Heaton).

“We have to turn around and to score two goals to help our goalkeeper, the same way that he saves us, for example, in Ipswich.

“We have to continue. We lose as a team, we have to improve in all aspects of the game.”

Mentions
Premier LeagueOnana AndreBayindir AltayNottinghamManchester United
Related Articles
Man Utd boss Amorim: I had worse times at Sporting CP
Man Utd boss Amorim explains Fernandes substitution in Forest defeat
Man Utd in crisis: Ten Hag? Now Ashworth? If this were the Glazers...