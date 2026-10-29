Neville says Man Utd owners the Glazers "have to sell now" and "the time has come"

Gary Neville has called for the Glazers to sell Manchester United as the club spirals downwards.

The Red Devils last tasted victory back in September when they beat Sabah FK 4-0 and the club sit 16th, with seven points from eight games after conceding 13 goals.

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Pressure is growing on manager Michael Carrick as United could sack yet another manager, a decision that many fans have pointed out likely won't change anything about how the team perform.

Fans have long criticised the dividends paid to the Glazers and the interest costs associated with the takeover back in 2005.

As focus moves from Carrick to how the club is run once more, Neville spoke on The Overlap about how change is desperately needed at the club who are crumbling further and further.

"The Glazers have to sell. They have to sell now. The time has come. They've subcontracted the football department out to Ineos.

"Ineos are trying to run the football department and have had three years of struggling and failing and now it looks like they're struggling again. The Glazer family are over there in America, in Tampa, where they're very popular and go to every game apparently, I hear. They've hardly been to Old Trafford in 20-odd years.

"They have to sell now, enough is enough. The club is in debt, you've not spent a penny on the stadium, you're trying to borrow £2bn for a stadium that you don't know how you're going to borrow.

"There's basically failure of 13 or 14 years in the football side. You've subbed it out to somebody else which is just ridiculous and not taken responsibility. But they're not making millions anymore. Up until three years ago they were taking dividends out. But now enough is enough. They have to sell the whole club."

Years of insufficient investment in the stadium, team and facilities are on full show at the moment as one of the world's biggest clubs continues to collapse week after week.