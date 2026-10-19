Maguire says "a draw is probably fair" as Man Utd's winless streak under Carrick continues

Harry Maguire has reflected on the draw to Leeds United over the weekend in another poor result for Manchester United.

Michael Carrick's side have seven points from seven games and have still yet to beat a team that was in the top flight last term. The Red Devils look toothless and deflated after a tough start to the season which sees the side sitting 13th in the Premier League table.

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After the draw against Leeds on Sunday afternoon, United went a sixth game without a win in all competitions for the first time since the end of the 2018-19 campaign.

Maguire spoke on the result and suggested that he and his side were not brave enough and that a point is all they deserved as pressure grows on Carrick whose jobs is under threat.

"We could've been a bit braver with the ball and taken the ball under pressure. But we're in a circumstance where we are not as brave as we should be, and we have to get that back because to win games for Man Utd we have to have that bravery and composure.

"You can't question the togetherness, the spirit, the fight. This is a tough place to come. Leeds have been flying in the league. We can be better. We have to show more quality with the ball. When you come to places like this, you can't be beaten on set plays, and we conceded a set play which got them back in the game.

"Throughout we felt comfortable in our shape. They didn't create too many chances. To concede a set-piece after half-time is disappointing. We had to dig in. We got a foothold at about 70 minutes and probably looked the more likely to go and win it but a draw is probably fair.

"There's been a lot of noise around the club this week - as there is every week - but more so, this week. Lisandro's come out, he's apologised, we've moved on from it."

Gary Neville says United are playing under a "depressed standard" and there is a "low expectation right now" at the side who look far from not just title winners but also European contenders once again/