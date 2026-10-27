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Gary Neville 'surprised but happy' Manchester United standing by Michael Carrick

Gary Neville 'surprised but happy' Manchester United standing by Michael Carrick
Gary Neville 'surprised but happy' Manchester United standing by Michael CarrickREUTERS

Gary Neville says he's 'surprised but happy' Manchester United have decided to stand by head coach Michael Carrick... for now.

Just a few months after guiding Man United back to the Champions League with a third-place finish in 2025-26, Carrick,45, is now under immense pressure.

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A 4-1 defeat to Como followed by a 3-0 loss to Bournemouth had many suggesting that Carrick was doomed to suffer the same fate as so many managers before him.

According to BBC Sport, however, the club’s hierarchy have now decided he will take charge of the game against Chelsea on Saturday (October 31).

Speaking on Sky Sports, United legend Neville reacted, saying: "Look, I’m happy. I’m surprised but I’m happy because I was absolutely certain that what I witnessed on Sunday would be the end of Michael.

"It looked like it when he was walking round at the end on his own with the players behind him. 

“It was almost a goodbye lap, he was waving to the fans almost in an apologetic manner but also a goodbye. 

“So I am really surprised that ultimately Michael is still in the job but I’m happy with it because the fact of the matter is it was very difficult on Sunday."

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