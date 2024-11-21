Neville insists Ronaldo snub did not hurt their friendship after he left Man Utd

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville has stated that his friendship with Cristiano Ronaldo is still intact despite his snub two years ago.

Ronaldo was accused of blanking Neville live on Sky Sports in October 2022 in which the Portuguese icon greeted Louis Saha and Jamie Redknapp but decided not to greet Neville.

This snub came after he suggested Ronaldo wanted to leave United and went about his departure in the wrong way after being interviewed by the likes of Piers Morgan, which Neville said did not help his case.

Speaking to The Overlap US, the former United star was adamant that his friendship with the 5-time Ballon d'Or winner is safe.

“He's never not been my friend. To be fair, the situation at United at the end, he went and did that interview with Piers Morgan, I didn't feel that was the right way to end it, personally.

"I feel as though he's a guy who has achieved basically everything in the game and more.

"To be fair, I never spoke to him before that for eight or nine years.

“I wasn’t friends with Cristiano when I played at the club. He was a great teammate, a special player.

Neville admitted that despite Ronaldo bringing a plethora of success at the club, the way he ended his time at United under manager Erik ten Hag was disappointing.

“I believe he helped Manchester United enormously back in the day and I believe Manchester United was very good for him as well, so were the senior players around him in terms of the principles and that’s where I was disappointed with him at the end at United.

“There were a group of young players at United at that time, the likes of Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood and a couple more young players who were struggling with pressure and the exposure of Man United and he was a guy who could carry this on his shoulders in abundance.

“I expected at that time that he wouldn’t be the guy sat on the bench behind the manager at Brentford sulking.

He expected more from the veteran striker who was a role model to many young stars at the time and believes he gave a bad example to many looking up to him.

“There are points when the leader stands up like Harry Kane has done with England, speaks with authority to make sure the standards are kept.

“I just felt as though at times that didn’t happen at United but I’m sure he was incredibly frustrated by the level of football player and football he was witnessing as well because he’s got incredible standards

“I see it from his side but just a difference of how to deal with it, I think.”

