Ronaldo names Celtic Park as the stadium with the best atmosphere he's ever played in

Ronaldo names Celtic Park as the stadium with best atmosphere he's ever played in

Cristiano Ronaldo has named Celtic Park as the stadium he believes has the best atmosphere in the world after playing in some incredible stadiums in his time.

The Manchester United and Real Madrid icon has played in the likes of Anfield, Old Trafford, Santiago Bernabéu Stadium, Wembley Stadium Camp Nou, San Siro Stadium, Signal Iduna Park among many others but has chosen Celtic’s home ground as the best in the world.

When asked by Celtic's official website what stadium comes to mind when he thinks of the best atmosphere in the world the Portuguese icon stated:

"The Celtic fans are incredible. It is always great to play there."

His former manager Sir Alex Ferguson also spoke highly of the ground, which has been known as Parkhead in the past, after facing Celtic a number of times throughout his career with United and Aberdeen.

"Parkhead is THE best I've experienced. The players were just talking about that the other day - Vidic and Ronaldo were saying it's the best atmosphere they had ever played in. Credit to the supporters for that because they don't half raise the roof. It's obvious the Celtic players react to it given the results they've had. You are going to have to run that extra yard or you will soon be found out by them."

