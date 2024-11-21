Rene Meulensteen exclusive: Ronaldo could join Wrexham but never Man Utd again

Speaking exclusively to Tribal Football and Flashscore News Rene Meulensteen discussed similarities between darts superstar Luke Littler and a young Cristiano Ronaldo – while talking up a potential link-up between the Portuguese icon and Ryan Reynolds’ Wrexham.

Ronaldo returned to Manchester United in 2021 after leaving for Real Madrid in 2009, when asked if the Portuguese icon could return to the club Meulensteen gave a blunt but honest answer.

“Cristiano Ronaldo back to Manchester United? I think that ship has sailed. There is speculation because of his relationship with Ruben Amorim and it is an intriguing idea, but I can’t see it happening.”

Rene Meulensteen on where Garnacho might fit in Amorim's plans Flashscore

Ronaldo has now spent two years in the Saudi Pro League with Al-Nassr, Meulensteen was questioned on if the former United winger had wasted his potential there when he had his pick of many clubs from around the world.

“Cristiano Ronaldo could’ve had another two years playing in Europe, but I think that he only wanted to join a team who had a good chance of winning the Champions League.

“He was also sold the idea of going to Saudi Arabia and growing football out there, he has been an ambassador for the league and been followed by other players.

“He has also grown his brand in another area of the world and still has been able to keep playing for the Portugal national team and will want to play at the World Cup in 2026.

“If he did go back to a top club in Europe he might not be starting in every game and that is not what he wants. He wants to keep starting and keep scoring and try to reach 1000 goals.

“That will be a huge incentive for him now.”

Darts champion Luke Littler has just won the Grand Slam of Darts this week at just 17 years old, the Dutch coach believes there are some similarities between the two after their huge success at such young ages.

“I can see similarities between Luke Littler and a young Cristiano Ronaldo. You can see the natural talent there but also the determination to be the best in the world at such a young age.

“If you look at Littler throwing darts from three years old, there are parallels with Cristiano’s determination as a child and his own passion to be the greatest ever.

“Cristiano made sure that football was always his biggest priority and it looks like Littler is playing darts with freedom and that’s why he is doing so well.”

Hollywood side Wrexham who now play in League One could be an option for Ronaldo believes Meulensteen who thinks anything can happen in the strange world of football.

“Cristiano Ronaldo to Wrexham? Anything can happen in football. The main things he would consider are could he be successful in that environment and could he be a success there.

“It’s an intriguing idea and with his new profile on social media it might help that stretch into Hollywood with the Ryan Reynolds connection.

“Who knows, he might end up being the next James Bond. If he wants to go down the film and celebrity route then in terms of Wrexham I say go for it.”