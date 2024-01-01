Tribal Football
Neuer saying Bayern Munich struggled against Villa's "aggressive defence"
Neuer saying Bayern Munich struggled against Villa's "aggressive defence"Action Plus
German goalkeeper Manuel Neuer has reacted to Bayern Munich’s defeat to Aston Villa this week.

The shot stopper came off his line and was beaten by substitute Jhon Duran for Villa to seal a 1-0 win.

While Bayern did have more possession and shots, they were not able to get a result.

Post-game, he said: “Out of 10 games, it’d probably be six wins, perhaps three draws and one loss, if you look at the game like that. We didn’t play a bad game, although not our best, but that can happen in football.

“Aston Villa did well, bided their time, especially in the first press, and tried to force us down one side. 

“We struggled a bit against this aggressive defence. Nevertheless, we had our chances but we couldn’t put them in the back of the net.”

