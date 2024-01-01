Henry: Arsenal should've kept hold of Emery longer

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry is full of praise for Aston Villa manager Unai Emery.

Emery is being celebrated today after Villa's shock Champions League win against Bayern Munich.

Henry told CBS Sport: "He is a tactical genius. He always goes out and makes sure his team has an advantage tactically because that's how he works.

"We all know what he did in Spain (won the Europa League four times with Sevilla and Villarreal).

"There is no lack of respect for what Mikel Arteta is doing and he is doing extremely well for Arsenal, but I just thought that if we kept him a little longer he would have been successful at Arsenal.

"He showed it immediately after he left the club. I have enormous respect for him."