Agbonlahor says Duran will want to take Watkins place at Villa if form continues

Former Aston Villa forward Gabby Agbonlahor suggests head coach Unai Emery has a selection problem.

The Spaniard now has to decide whether to start using Jhon Duran from the beginning of matches.

Duran scored off the bench again this season on Wednesday in a 1-0 win over Bayern Munich in the Champions League group stages.

Agbonlahor told talkSPORT: "The problem as well is Duran has scored now six goals in 290 minutes. Six goals in 290 minutes.

“It shows he's an outstanding footballer and the problem Emery has got is it's the amount of goals he's scoring and the performances he's putting in, sooner or later as a player you're gonna want to start."

He did add that this week was about celebrating the Bayern win, stating: "Listen, we'll worry about that in the future.”