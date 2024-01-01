Villa star Duran could have been a Chelsea player before deal fell through

Duran could have been a Chelsea player before deal fell through

Aston Villa star Jhon Duran could have been a Chelsea player if things had panned out differently.

The forward is enjoying his spell in the limelight after yet another winning goal for the Midlands club.

Duran scored in a 1-0 success over Bayern Munich in the Champions League group stages.

Per The Standard, the two clubs did nearly come to an agreement over Duran.

However, Chelsea were not able to offer the fee that Villa had been seeking.

Duran even gave an interview to ESPN Deportes, stating: “I take it very calmly with the help of my agent and my dad, we are taking everything little by little.

“That my name is mentioned with such big teams is very important for my career. I’m happy that there are these rumours and let’s hope that something concrete happens.”