Kudus changes agents as big Prem trio circle West Ham

Paul Vegas
Mohammed Kudus' change of agents has now been formalised.

The West Ham midfielder has been linked with a big club move away this summer and he has now signed with the ROOF agency.

Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool have all expressed interest in Kudus, with Newcastle keen to set up a swap arrangement, says The Sun.

Kudus' contract carries an £85m buyout clause which can be triggered between July 1st and the 15th this summer market.

And his switch of agents suggests the Ghana international now feels ready to leave London Stadium in the coming months.

 

