O'Neil calm over "my position" after Wolves draw with Palace

Wolves boss Gary O'Neil admits there's frustration after their 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace.

O'Neil says the manner of the goals conceded left him disappointed.

He said, “We’re disappointed that we didn't come out on top. It was sort of slow and then they scored at a moment where we were probably the better side, a really soft mix up at the back, and we didn't really look like conceding at that moment. When you go 1-0 down in a in a Premier League game, a big game, it needed a response, and we definitely got that.

“I thought the three substitutes made a big impact on the game. The game looked like it potentially could drift away from us at that moment, but the impetus that Guedes and Mario and JJ gave us when they came on, and the lift it gave us, we had an opportunity to get ourselves back in front, so we’re disappointed because we thought we'd go on to win it from there.

“We scored two really good goals, which is disappointing because theirs are soft and messy. A nothing cross that gets headed out of Jose's hands, and disappointing ways to concede again when we're having to work very hard. A couple of really good goals and some other really good moves that created some chances, a great chance for Pablo, some other real good bits, but it’s about winning, and we haven't managed to win yet.”

Of his own position, O'Neil insists he's confident of the board's backing.

“I've got zero concern from my position. I enjoyed tonight, I enjoyed helping the lads, and they are giving absolutely everything. It was going to be a tough season for us, we knew that, it was expected to be a tough season last season, and we managed to make sure that it wasn't.

“A few things have changed again and it's going to be tough. We're going to have to have to fight and scrap, and going to have to give everything, and everyone in that room is, as you can see. It's another incredible response to going behind, so everyone's given everything, and we keep fighting.

“We get 90 minutes to deliver our message and they know the situation. They know what we have available to us, they know the results we've had, they see the performances, so they're obviously entitled and welcome to respond in any way they want.

“It won't change a thing of what I do. I'm working to help the group in every moment, and again, we showed real courage, real character, some quality, and Premier League games are tough, and unfortunately, we didn't quite manage to come out on top today.”