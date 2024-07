Nedeljkovic already preparing for first Villa preseason

Nedeljkovic already preparing for first Villa preseason

Kosta Nedeljkovic has hit the gym ahead of a first preseason with Aston Villa.

The fullback was signed in January from Red Star Belgrade, where he remained on-loan for the season.

Advertisement Advertisement

The defender will join up with Villa this summer and is already preparing for the move by hitting the gym early at Red Star.

Nedeljkovic joins Villa for a fee of £10m and has signed a five-year deal.

The 18 year-old featured in the Champions League for Red Star last season.