Everton swooping for Aston Villa midfielder Iroegbunam

Aston Villa’s promising midfielder Tim Iroegbunam is set to join Everton this summer.

The 20-year-old was on the fringes of the Midlands club’s first team this past season.

While manager Unai Emery does not rate him enough to keep the Englishman, Everton have other plans.

They are ready to bring him in, per The Sun, for a fee of around £10 million.

While Everton are cash strapped, they do have enough funds to get this deal over the line.

With news that the club is soon being taken over by an American billionaire, the purse strings may loosen as well.

