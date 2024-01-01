Villa Luiz sale hits road-block with Juventus

Brazilian midfielder Douglas Luiz's move from Aston Villa to Juventus is not progressing.

The all-action Samba superstar was expected to sign for the Turin-based club this week.

However, Sky Sport Italia states there are still aspects of the deal that have not been agreed.

The deal is a cash offer from Juve, along with a part-exchange involving Weston McKennie and Samuel Iling-Junior.

The issue is that Villa have to convince the two players to join, which is not proving easy.

Iling-Junior wants guarantees about his game time, while McKennie has not agreed personal terms.