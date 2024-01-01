Ndidi says Vardy's "age doesn’t matter" after Palace goal

Leicester City drew against Crystal Palace this weekend thanks to a Jamie Vardy goal which midfielder Wilfred Ndidi says is natural for the striker, despite him being 37 years old.

Ndidi believes there were lots of positives to take from the draw.

“It was very disappointing because we know we almost had it, so it was really disappointing. The result does not reflect on the performance.

“But this is the Premier League and anything can happen at any moment. You could see the fight that Crystal Palace had and what they were trying to do in the game. We actually did brilliantly staying in the game after the first goal they scored.

“It’s just so unlucky because you see the penalty. We did really well."

He spoke on Vardy, who turns 38 in January and how his age is meaningless when he is still grabbing crucial goals.

“We know when you kick the ball behind the defender, Jamie is getting in. His age doesn’t matter, he’s getting the goal. It was a brilliant goal, for me, and it’s just pure Jamie Vardy.

“They expected me to shoot and were coming over (for the second goal). I was in a good position but Stephy was free and I just thought he was in a good position also. My performance does not really matter at this moment.

“If we had got the win, it would have been brilliant, but it’s more about the team now. We needed these points, but there’s lots of positives to take to the next one. It’s just about that now."

The Nigerian also praised head coach Steve Cooper and his team's drive to earn three points.

We’ve got quality players and a brilliant coach. It’s not just about me, it’s the set up of the team. He wants everyone to be on it. He gives us the freedom to actually get on the ball and be aggressive off the ball.

“He wants us to be more than just a team and fight for these points, which is really working. The goals are coming, we just need to stay in games towards the end. I know game by game the confidence is building up.

“We need to take this into the next one. It’s getting there. If we just get one win, I know we’re going to fly. There’s so much confidence and positivity with the things we did in the game.

“Now we just let this go and take only the positives. We know we have a brilliant squad and can actually achieve more. It’s just the result that hasn’t come yet. Once we get one win, the confidence will be amazing."