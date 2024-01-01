Tribal Football
Édouard aims to "score a lot of goals" as Leicester debut approaches
Odsonne Édouard, the former Paris Saint-Germain and Celtic striker, was a deadline day signing for Leicester City.

The French striker joins on a season-long loan from Crystal Palace and spoke about the sense of excitement he feels to get going with Steve Cooper's men.

"I’m very happy to be here and I’m looking forward to starting with my new team-mates," he said. "We’ll try to win games and to score some goals. I’m a striker so it’s what everyone expects from me. I’ll try to do my best to try to help the team. 

"(Deadline day) was a very long day, so I’m happy to be here. As a striker, it’s exciting to see the ball a lot, to receive a lot of balls to play forward. I’m looking forward to this and I hope I can link up with the boys. 

"It’s three years that I’ve been here (in England) now, so I know the league," he added. "Now I hope I can bring my game to the team and, like I say, try to score a lot of goals. 

"It was always a difficult game. There were some nice games. I know Leicester very well because I used to follow them a lot. I have some friends who played there, it’s a team I like to watch. 

"I know virtually all the players because I like to watch football. I know plenty of the team already." 

