Glasner details Palace academy plans as Umeh tapped for Leicester

Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner says he'll continue tapping the club's academy talent.

Ahead of meeting Leicester City, Glasner confirmed Franco Umeh will be in the matchday squad.

Advertisement Advertisement

“Everyone will be very important and play a big part for us, because we reduced the number of players (in the squad)" the manager explained.

“We now have 20 outfield players plus three goalkeepers in our squad, which we wanted to reduce (in the summer). To be honest, (to get) more than 50 games would be outstanding from these 20 players, but we need them in their best shape, we need them fit, and that's why everyone gets all our support.

“We also need it from the players' side, but I'm really, really pleased with their character.”

On Umeh, he continued: “Yeah, it’s great (to have him training with us).

"So, when we have an Irish Under-21 national player in our Academy, I think it's also our job to give him a chance to show (what he can do) in first-team training, and even to get some minutes, maybe in the Premier League.

“It's up to him to improve, because he's still 19, but he has a lot of talent, and it’s the same with Caleb (Kporha). We have Asher Agbinone and Mofe Jemide with us also this week, and they also played in our friendly game last week.

“And if you have 25-26 players in the first-team, how should somebody from the Academy get the chance to get minutes? It's just impossible maybe when you have such outstanding talent, but then you're already part of the first-team squad.

“So that was also a decision we took with a lot of thought, to say, ‘Okay, let's reduce the numbers so our young players get the chance.’ And if they are not ready to play 10-15 minutes in the Premier League, when you're 20 and you're not able to play 20 or 15 minutes in the Premier League... it's very, very tough for you to become a Premier League player in the future.”

On what he seeks in a young player, Glasner said: “It's easy, you have to be better than the other one (in your position)!

“(It’s the same) for Trevoh Chalobah, like (Maxence) Lacroix, like (Ebere) Eze, like Marc Guéhi. It's the same for Franco Umeh and for all the others (in the Academy) too. You express yourself, be yourself, show your strengths.

“There is a reason why you are in the Academy for many years, there is a reason why you are in the Under-21s.

“Yes, then you have to adapt, to adjust to Premier League football, but you can't adapt to anything in life if you don't get the chance for it. Now we can talk about the qualities: Franco has such pace, a left foot, he can run up and down. He has to improve a little bit tactically, he has to improve technically, maybe in decision-making.

“So it's a different speed when we have a player running in the Under-21s, so he needs this (first-team training) to develop and this is what we will give him. And when we think they are ready, then they will get the minutes.”