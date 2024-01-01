Leicester boss Cooper: We had Palace under control

Leicester City boss Steve Cooper felt they had control of the game before Crystal Palace's injury-time penalty.

Jean-Philippe Mateta converted a spotkick won by Ismaila Sarr.

“Palace chucked everything at us, made a load of changes and put every attacking player on they could,” Cooper said. “They had six or seven on the back-line and we matched numbers.

“As well as Mads (Hermansen) played, he didn’t have to make save after save after save. I felt we defended in our low block well. We didn’t want to be there as much as we did, but the game ended up going like that.

“I never really felt like the goal was coming. It could, because of the territory. We were trying to get counter-attacks with Abdul (Fatawu) on the pitch. Any chances they were having were from difficult areas and they were going wide and would have been difficult opportunities to score. To give the penalty away is frustrating.

“I wouldn’t say we invited (pressure), but we accepted it. They put so many players forward that you have to try to manage the numbers. We have given a goal away in the end, but I didn’t feel like it was shot after shot after shot from dangerous positions.

“You want the balance for sure. But when they’re putting six or seven around your box, you have to try to manage both sides of the game. We had players who could counter-attack and we had players who could defend the numbers as well. Maybe it’s a silly thing to say because we concede a goal in the end.

“Conor’s in a good position, the ricochet off the duel goes against him. But it wasn’t as if we were completely carved open and they created a brilliant chance. It’s a natural thing to do to see out a lead, to drop off and be a bit deeper. It’s hard to say this because we conceded, but we actually managed it well.”