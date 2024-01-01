Ndidi 'excited' about current Leicester squad

Wilfred Ndidi is convinced of exciting times ahead with Leicester City.

The Nigeria midfielder penned a new deal to 2027 this week.

Advertisement Advertisement

Ndidi said, “I feel great, I feel excited, I feel at home.

“That’s the most important thing. I feel really happy to continue with the Club. My family is settled here and everyone back home, when they say Ndidi, they say Leicester also!

“It’s really amazing to be a part of this journey going forward. It was quite an easy because, as I said, my family is settled here. My daughter’s going to school, it’s easy and relaxed. I know my family is sorted and I can just focus on football.

“I’ve had a chance to speak with (manager Steve Cooper). I spoke to him during the holidays when he came in. He had some good ideas to share with me, so it was really, really, really amazing and I’m looking forward to working with him. He’s a great guy, he’s funny. I look forward to working with him, it’s very exciting.”

He also said: “The things we don’t hope for, we’ll also try to do our best to go forward. I feel very, very excited. I feel happy to be a part of this and then I can’t wait to get started. It’s very exciting. We know this is where we belong. We’ll try our best to keep it that way. We want to be here and we want to stay here.

“It’s an exciting group with the qualities we have. The mentality, with the coaches and the staff, it’s really amazing. I know it’s not going to be an easy season, but I think with the players we have and the mentality, we’re really up for it.”