Ndidi signs new deal with Leicester City

Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi has signed a new deal with the Premier League club.

The veteran tough tackling midfielder has ensured that he will remain at the King Power Stadium for his prime years.

Ndidi had been linked to moves away in the past, but he now appears content at the Foxes.

Speaking to LCFC.com, Ndidi said: “I feel great, I feel excited, I feel at home. That’s the most important thing.

“I feel really happy to continue with the Club. My family is settled here and everyone back home, when they say Ndidi, they say Leicester also!

“It’s really amazing to be a part of this journey going forward.”