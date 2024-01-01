Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

Ndidi close to settling on new Leicester

Ndidi close to settling on new Leicester
Ndidi close to settling on new Leicester
Ndidi close to settling on new LeicesterAction Plus
Leicester City star midfielder Wilfred Ndidi is close to signing a new three-year contract.

The Foxes will be delighted to have secured the signature of the 27-year-old, who was the subject of transfer rumors.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Per The Mirror, Ndidi has decided to stay at the King Power Stadium team now they are back in the Premier League.

Ndidi was linked with Manchester United in the past, while several clubs made bids for him a year ago.

But he is now committing to the club where he has been plying his trade since 2017.

The Nigerian will be hoping his club can make several first team signings to boost their squad ahead of the relegation battle to come.

Mentions
Premier LeagueNdidi WilfredLeicesterFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Everton join Lyon, Marseille in tabling contract offer to Ndidi
Leicester in talks with Ndidi about new deal
Benfica midfielder Luis wanted by Prem trio