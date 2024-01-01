Ndidi close to settling on new Leicester

Leicester City star midfielder Wilfred Ndidi is close to signing a new three-year contract.

The Foxes will be delighted to have secured the signature of the 27-year-old, who was the subject of transfer rumors.

Per The Mirror, Ndidi has decided to stay at the King Power Stadium team now they are back in the Premier League.

Ndidi was linked with Manchester United in the past, while several clubs made bids for him a year ago.

But he is now committing to the club where he has been plying his trade since 2017.

The Nigerian will be hoping his club can make several first team signings to boost their squad ahead of the relegation battle to come.