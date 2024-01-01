Everton, Marseille go for Leicester midfielder Ndidi

Leicester City star Wilfred Ndidi is leaving the club over this summer transfer window.

The Nigerian no longer has a contract at the King Power Stadium club, after helping the team to promotion last season.

There is a chance that Ndidi may stay in England, according to La Provence, as he has other offers.

Everton are one of the teams that are chasing his experience in midfield as they look to shore up their own squad.

The source adds that the likes of Marseille and Real Betis are circling for Ndidi.