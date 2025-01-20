Ndiaye admits Everton need to be more consistent under new boss Moyes

Everton attacker Iliman Ndiaye has challenged his teammates to produce a higher level more consistently.

The Toffees are finally above water under new boss David Moyes, beating Tottenham 3-2 at the weekend.

Ndiaye, who scored an impressive solo goal in the game, hopes they can produce this level of attacking play more often.

“We haven’t been getting too many wins recently, but today feels good.” Ndiaye said post-game.

“First half we gave everything we could, and we tried to do that in the second half, but we didn’t concentrate too much at the end to concede like that, but it feels good to get three points.”

On this being a blueprint for the future, he added: “Yeah, on a weekly basis and also for 90 minutes.

“We can’t go from a first half like that to obviously go a bit down in the second half. We need to play like this every week.

“We can’t let one game determine the rest of the season. We just need to show in the next games that we have got and repeat what we did today.”