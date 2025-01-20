Lindstrøm opens up on life under Moyes at Everton

Everton winger Jesper Lindstrøm says his performance against Tottenham this weekend was his best ever for the club.

The 24-year-old spoke to evertontv on how happy he was with his performance against Tottenham Hotspur and how the new tactics under Moyes suits him better than those under former manager Sean Dyche.

"It was amazing (to get the goals and win) We haven't scored enough goals for a while now and it's always lovely to score goals because when you score goals, you win games. It was a good feeling.

"I felt good, personally. Sometimes I was a bit more defensive, I'm more of an offensive player, but you do it for the team. It was nice to be there, to do the high pressing and it feels good. Now, we are recovering the ball higher (up the pitch) and we can go a bit quicker, which feels good.

"I would say for sure it is (my best performance for Everton). I felt good and, of course, that gives you confidence. When I have the ability and freedom to go high and do something on my own, it gives you freedom and the whole team freedom. I think I have more to give to the team. Today I showed a bit of it and I think it was one of my best performances in a while.

"Of course, now I just want to build momentum. You want to play football, you want to start and play like we did today, that's why we train so hard. But football is football and you have to keep working hard – yes, it gives me a lot of confidence, but we have a good team so I have to keep training hard, keep doing well in the games and hopefully there will be more performances like this ahead because I thought I helped the team today and this is what I want to do every weekend."

He added, "We've had quick conversations because he has a lot on at the moment, getting to know everyone, working on training and everything. We train hard. I think it's a good new start and I think we're enjoying working with him and the fans also like him, so that's good. Hopefully we can get more points from here."