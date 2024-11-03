Napoli, RB Leipzig tracking Mateta Palace contract talks

Crystal Palace are becoming increasingly resigned to losing Jean-Philippe Mateta.

The Sun says Mateta is in talks with Palace about a new deal and is seeking £90,000-a-week to stay.

The striker has five goals this season, having helped France to the silver medal at the summer Paris Olympics.

A move outside of England could be on for Mateta, who was linked with PSG at the end of last season.

Napoli and RB Leipzig are keeping close tabs on developments.