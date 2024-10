Napoli step up as BVB swerve Chelsea fullback Chilwell

Borussia Dortmund passed on signing Chelsea fullback Ben Chilwell over the summer.

Sky Deutschland says Dortmund were offered the opportunity to sign the left-back.

However, after internal discussions, they chose to turn down the opportunity.

Dortmund are said to be looking for a new left-back - but Chilwell isn't the type they're seeking.

It was recently reported that Napoli are considering trying to sign Chilwell, with a January move considered.