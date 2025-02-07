Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Napoli prioritise move for Man Utd striker Zirkzee
Napoli prioritise move for Man Utd striker Zirkzee
Napoli are targeting Manchester United striker Joshua Zirkzee for a summer move, according to Corriere dello Sport.

The Italian club is expected to generate around €150 million (£125.5m) from the sales of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Victor Osimhen at the end of the season.

Napoli plans to reinvest a portion of that income into strengthening their squad, with Zirkzee emerging as a key target.

The Dutch forward has been closely monitored by Napoli scouts, who view him as a potential replacement for Osimhen.

Zirkzee’s technical ability and goal-scoring prowess have caught the attention of several top European clubs, but Napoli is keen to secure his signature early.

A move could materialize once the transfer window reopens, depending on United’s stance and Zirkzee’s role under Ruben Amorim.

