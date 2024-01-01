Tribal Football
Napoli not dropping pursuit of Brighton midfielder Gilmour

Italian giants Napoli are said to have serious interest in Brighton midfielder Billy Gilmour.

The team, coached by Antonio Conte, are expected to step up that interest in the coming days.Per The Argus, Napoli are set to start the bidding after they sell Swedish midfielder Jens-Lys Cajuste.

With Cajuste closing in on a move to Brentford, it could end up being an issue for their Premier League rivals Brighton.

The Albion would then have to fend off interest in Gilmour before the transfer window closes.

Albion head coach Fabian Huerzeler expects to have Gilmour back in training this week.

