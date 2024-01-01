Brighton chief Barber confirms Napoli offer for Gilmour

Brighton chief Paul Barber has confirmed a first offer from Napoli for Billy Gilmour has been rejected.

It emerged over the weekend that Napoli had bid £8m for the Scotland midfielder as an opening salvo. The Azzurri are expected to soon return with an improved proposal.

Advertisement Advertisement

Barber told talkSPORT: "We have not heard or received anything else from Napoli after we rejected an initial offer from them. Billy has been a very important player for us and we are trying to keep him.

"He is a fantastic footballer and an excellent presence inside of the team.

"We know that several of our players have ended up in the sights of other clubs and we have to live with it and manage this thing knowing who we are and where we are in our journey."