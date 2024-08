Napoli willing to go higher for Brighton midfielder Gilmour

Napoli are willing to go higher for Brighton midfielder Billy Gilmour.

The Azzurri had an offer of €8m for the Scot rejected by the Seagulls last month.

Napoli remain keen, says Il Corriere dello Sport, and will return with a new offer of €10m.

However, first Napoli president Aurelio de Laurentiis is insisting they must sell to make room.

Gianluca Gaetano could be the player to make way, with Cagliari interested in the €12m-rated midfielder.