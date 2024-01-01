Tribal Football
Most Read
Chelsea agree Lukaku transfer with Premier League rival after Napoli deal falls through
Man Utd want Toney despite the move limiting youth players growth
Villa agreed deal for Chelsea star despite Atletico Madrid interest
Man Utd star says emotional farewell to supporters

Napoli ready to up bid for Brighton midfielder Gilmour

Napoli ready to up bid for Brighton midfielder Gilmour
Napoli ready to up bid for Brighton midfielder Gilmour
Napoli ready to up bid for Brighton midfielder GilmourTribalfootball
Napoli are ready to up their bid for Brighton midfielder Billy Gilmour.

The Scot is keen on the move, but Napoli's opening offer of €8m has been rejected by Brighton.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Sky Sport Italia's transfer expert Gianluca Di Marzio is reporting Napoli are planning an improved bid for the midfielder.

The offer is expected to be worth €12m, plus bonuses.

However, it remains to be seen whether this transfer fee is enough to convince Brighton of a sale.

Gilmour's contract runs until the summer of 2026.

Mentions
Premier LeagueGilmour BillyNapoliBrightonSerie AFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Brighton chief Barber confirms Napoli offer for Gilmour
Brighton reject opening Napoli offer for Gilmour
Gilmour could be set for move to Italy as huge Serie A club bid rejected