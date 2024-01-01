Napoli ready to up bid for Brighton midfielder Gilmour

Napoli are ready to up their bid for Brighton midfielder Billy Gilmour.

The Scot is keen on the move, but Napoli's opening offer of €8m has been rejected by Brighton.

Sky Sport Italia's transfer expert Gianluca Di Marzio is reporting Napoli are planning an improved bid for the midfielder.

The offer is expected to be worth €12m, plus bonuses.

However, it remains to be seen whether this transfer fee is enough to convince Brighton of a sale.

Gilmour's contract runs until the summer of 2026.