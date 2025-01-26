Tribal Football
Most Read
Man City boss Guardiola: I now appreciate Mourinho's words
REVEALED: Man Utd and Chelsea in talks over sensational swap deal
Real Madrid launch straight swap offer for Chelsea midfielder Enzo
Mbappe form in stats: Kylian living up to hype at Real Madrid

Napoli midfielder Cajuste unsure about Ipswich stay

Paul Vegas
Napoli midfielder Cajuste unsure about Ipswich stay
Napoli midfielder Cajuste unsure about Ipswich stayAction Plus
Napoli midfielder Jens Cajuste admits he's unsure if he'll be staying Ipswich beyond the end of this season.

The Sweden international is on a season-long loan at Portman Road.

Advertisement
Advertisement

"We'll have to wait and see, it's not something I can say anything about now. There's still so much time left and so many things that can happen," he tol Expressen.

"I have really appreciated my time here and the fans have really shown their appreciation. Also the managers and the players. It is a nice club."

The midfielder was also asked why he thinks it "clicked so well"?

"Hard to say. It's the culture, I guess. It's been very welcoming. I felt like I fit in almost immediately."

Mentions
Premier LeagueCajuste JensIpswichNapoliSerie AFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Napoli chief Manna admits interest in Garnacho and Adeyemi
Napoli deny Garnacho quip attributed to De Laurentiis
Italy coach Spalletti keen to see Chiesa leave Liverpool