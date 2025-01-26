Napoli midfielder Cajuste unsure about Ipswich stay

Napoli midfielder Jens Cajuste admits he's unsure if he'll be staying Ipswich beyond the end of this season.

The Sweden international is on a season-long loan at Portman Road.

"We'll have to wait and see, it's not something I can say anything about now. There's still so much time left and so many things that can happen," he tol Expressen.

"I have really appreciated my time here and the fans have really shown their appreciation. Also the managers and the players. It is a nice club."

The midfielder was also asked why he thinks it "clicked so well"?

"Hard to say. It's the culture, I guess. It's been very welcoming. I felt like I fit in almost immediately."