Napoli midfielder Cajuste taking Brentford medical

Napoli midfielder Jens Cajuste is in London today.

The Sweden international is taking a medical with Brentford ahead of signing with the Bees.

Sky Sports says the Bees are expected to take Cajuste on loan with a compulsory purchase option of €12m.

The 24-year-old agreed personal terms with Brentford last week.

Cajuste joined Napoli just a year ago from Reims.