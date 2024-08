Brentford agree deal with Napoli for Cajuste

Brentford are in talks with Napoli for Jens Cajuste.

Brentford and Napoli have reached an agreement for the Swede, says Sky Italia.

The Premier League club will loan Cajuste with an option to buy for €12m.

Cajuste joined Napoli last year from Reims.

The 24 year-old made 26 appearances in Serie A this past season.