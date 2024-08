Leicester, Ipswich offered Napoli midfielder Cajuste

Napoli midfielder Jens Cajuste is on the radar of Premier League clubs.

AreaNapoli.it says there could be a move to the Premier League for Cajuste.

Agents have offered Cajuste to several English clubs, including Leicester City and Ipswich Town.

Cajuste has offers from Turkey and Holland, but favours a move to the Premier League.

The 24-year-old's agency World in Motion agency has a good relationship with Leicester, which opens the door to a transfer.