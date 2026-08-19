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Napoli enquire about Arsenal's Jesus, United's Zirkzee & Chelsea's Jackson in striker hunt

Napoli enquire about Arsenal's Jesus, United's Zirkzee & Chelsea's Jackson in striker hunt
Napoli enquire about Arsenal's Jesus, United's Zirkzee & Chelsea's Jackson in striker huntREUTERS

Napoli have made enquiries about 3 Premier League strikers as they continue their late search.

Gabriel Jesus, 29, has been strongly linked with a move to Italian side Napoli and was left out of the Community Shield squad over the weekend, suggesting that the Brazilian will depart the side before the summer window slams shut. 

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Meanwhile, Joshua Zirkzee was not involved in Manchester United’s latest friendly against AC Milan and is reportedly not part of Michael Carrick’s plans heading into the new campaign which kicks off this weekend. 

Zirkzee scored just 7 goals in 49 appearances as the Dutchman desires a move back to Italy where both Juventus and Napoli are keen on his services. 

Finally, Nicolas Jackson is expected to depart on a permanent deal at some point over the next two weeks as Chelsea have slapped a price tag of around £50M on the Senegal striker. 

After a season spent on loan at Bayern Munich there is little to no interest in Jackson whose future is looking uncertain as Chelsea seek to offload him following the arrival of Emmanuel Emegha from Strasbourg. 

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, Napoli are exploring bids for all 3 strikers following the departure of Romelu Lukaku to Fenerbahce which opens up a spot in attack. 

Jackson is out in the cold at Stamford Bridge whilst Zirkzee and Jesus are set to be handed little to no football at their respective sides.  

It is now down to Napoli to negotiate between the 3 sides and find the best price for one of the unwanted players who are likely to be ready to make the switch to Italy where Napoli are one of the favourites for the Serie A title.

 

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Football transfersPremier LeagueJoshua ZirkzeeNicolas JacksonGabriel JesusNapoliChelseaManchester UnitedSerie A

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