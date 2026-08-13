Chelsea defender Benoit Badiashile is reportedly set to join Napoli on loan for the 2026-27 season.

The 25-year-old is one of several players Chelsea are looking to shift over the final couple of week of the summer transfer window.

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Badiashile joined the Premier League club from Monaco back in 2023, but injuries and some high-profile errors have seen regular game time become limited.

He made just eight Premier League appearances last season, six of which came from the first whistle, as Chelsea finished down in 10th.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the centre-back is now on the verge of joining Max Allegri’s Napoli for the coming season.

It’s understood that Napoli will an initial loan fee €3m loan fee with a further €1m in add-ons, while also covering his salary.

Cheslea had initially insisted on an obligation to buy but have settled on a €27m buy option clause instead.