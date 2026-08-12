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Napoli confident of sealing deal for Chelsea defender despite valuation gap

Napoli confident of sealing deal for Chelsea defender despite valuation gap
Napoli confident of sealing deal for Chelsea defender despite valuation gapPhil Oldham / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia

Napoli reportedly remain confident they'll be able to seal a deal for Chelsea defender Benoit Badiashile despite a gap in player valuation between the two clubs.

The 25-year-old is one of several players expected to leave Chelsea before the end of the summer transfer window on Tuesday, September 1st.

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Serie A side Napoli have been in negotiations with the Premier League side over a loan with an option to buy for the past couple of weeks.

According to Gazzetta, the two clubs have already agreed on the basis of a loan deal worth €3 million for the 2026-27 season.

It’s the price of the option that remains an issue. Chelsea had initially requested an obligation worth €15m, which Napoli turned down.

While they have since agreed to an option to buy instead, the Blues subsequently raised that figure to between €18m and €20m.

Napoli are still working to get the potential price tag as low as possible, but the difference between the two clubs is described as ‘minimal.’

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Premier LeagueBenoit BadiashileNapoliChelseaSerie AFootball transfers