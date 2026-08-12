Napoli reportedly remain confident they'll be able to seal a deal for Chelsea defender Benoit Badiashile despite a gap in player valuation between the two clubs.

The 25-year-old is one of several players expected to leave Chelsea before the end of the summer transfer window on Tuesday, September 1st.

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Serie A side Napoli have been in negotiations with the Premier League side over a loan with an option to buy for the past couple of weeks.

According to Gazzetta, the two clubs have already agreed on the basis of a loan deal worth €3 million for the 2026-27 season.

It’s the price of the option that remains an issue. Chelsea had initially requested an obligation worth €15m, which Napoli turned down.

While they have since agreed to an option to buy instead, the Blues subsequently raised that figure to between €18m and €20m.

Napoli are still working to get the potential price tag as low as possible, but the difference between the two clubs is described as ‘minimal.’