Napoli eager to sell Ipswich loanee Cajuste

Napoli are ready to sell Jens Cajuste at the end of the season.

Currently on a season-long loan with Ipswich Town, Il Mattino says Napoli have already decided to shift out Cajuste this summer.

Ipswich could buy Cajuste should they stay in the Premier League next season. However even if they go down, Napoli will encourage the Tractor Boys to take the midfielder off their hands.

If Ipswich are relegated, the permanent option isn't mandatory.

The 25-year-old midfielder has played 22 games for Ipswich.