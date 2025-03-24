Tribal Football
Most Read
Cristiano Ronaldo presented with Guinness World Record plaque
Southampton accept Ramsdale departure
Bournemouth lining up move for Liverpool attacker Doak
Man Utd make summer sale decision for Zirkzee

Napoli eager to sell Ipswich loanee Cajuste

Paul Vegas
Napoli eager to sell Ipswich loanee Cajuste
Napoli eager to sell Ipswich loanee CajusteAction Plus
Napoli are ready to sell Jens Cajuste at the end of the season.

Currently on a season-long loan with Ipswich Town, Il Mattino says Napoli have already decided to shift out Cajuste this summer.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Ipswich could buy Cajuste should they stay in the Premier League next season. However even if they go down, Napoli will encourage the Tractor Boys to take the midfielder off their hands.

If Ipswich are relegated, the permanent option isn't mandatory.

The 25-year-old midfielder has played 22 games for Ipswich. 

 

Mentions
Premier LeagueCajuste JensNapoliIpswichSerie AFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Napoli jump ahead of Liverpool in pursuit of Feyenoord dazzler Paixao
Man Utd's five man striker wish list to replace Hojlund and Zirkzee this summer
Man Utd set £50M price tag for Hojlund as swap deal for Napoli's Osimhen becomes clear