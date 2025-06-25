Chelsea amid Dortmund clash over Chukwuemeka transfer

Borussia Dortmund want to keep Carney Chukwuemeka through the Club World Cup, but Chelsea have set conditions.

According to Sport1 Germany, the Bundesliga side hope to keep the English midfielder until the end of their Club World Cup run.

Advertisement Advertisement

However, with the player’s loan expiring in June and the club unwilling to make the move permanent, they must reach a compromise with parent club Chelsea.

Chukwuemeka joined Borussia Dortmund during the winter transfer window, fitting their need for a midfielder who could dictate play and deliver incisive passes.

However, the 21-year-old Englishman struggled to make a significant impact, and the Bundesliga side has decided against a permanent move, having already lined up Jobe Bellingham as his replacement.