Liverpool to hijack Man Utd and Arsenal's bid for Gyokeres as Nunez prepares to leave

Liverpool are preparing a sensational hijack of Arsenal and Manchester United’s move for Viktor Gyokeres this summer.

According to Correio da Manha, Liverpool are now targeting Gyokeres as a potential replacement for Darwin Nunez who has agreed to join Serie A champions Napoli in principle this week. The Gunners are in the market for a new centre-forward this summer and have targeted Gyokeres alongside United for a number of months without much progress.

Now, with United and Arsenal failing to agree a deal it looks like the Premier League champions are ready to swoop in and add the 27 year old their new NO.9 ahead of the new season. This comes as no surprise at all as the Swedish international scored 39 times in 33 league games last season, off the back of 29 goals in the campaign prior.

The Portuguese report also claims that Liverpool have asked their representatives to confirm Sporting’s asking price, thought to be €80m (£68.4m) which indicates that a bid will be made for the striker who is regarded as one of the best in Europe at the moment.

However, despite Liverpool’s interest, reports suggest that Mikel Arteta’s side is Gyokeres’ preferred destination this summer after the side has chased him for a number of months. Arsenal also will not have to wait for a sale unlike Liverpool who are waiting for Nunez to depart which will allow a deal to swing in their favour over the coming weeks.