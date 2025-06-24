Napoli and Liverpool's Nunez in "direct contact" today to discuss summer deal

Napoli and Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez are to open discussions today over a summer move which is arguably one of the biggest of the summer.

Nunez, who will be allowed to leave Anfield after two seasons this summer as the Premier League champions try to recoup some of the £85M the club spent to bring him in from Benfica. The Uruguayan could swap one title-winning side for another this summer as Serie A champions Napoli are said to be entering discussions with the striker today.

This comes from journalist Fabrizio Romano who reports that talks between the player and the club have begun as they work out a deal and the plans for him under manager Antonio Conte who has already brought in Kevin De Bruyne and Luca Marianucci.

“Understand Napoli and Liverpool will have direct contacts today to discuss conditions of Darwin Núñez deal.

“Negotiations still at early stages but Napoli had green light from Núñez as revealed in the recent days… and deal depends on financial requests now.”

Napoli have been linked with a number of attacking options, including Nunez and Manchester United's Rasmus Hojlund but the Liverpool forward looks to be their main target. Reports state that Napoli are preparing to offer in the region of €43M (£36.7m) but are aware that Liverpool’s asking price is much higher at around €50M (£42.6m).”

With 40 goals in 143 appearances, an average of one every 185.8 minutes, Nunez has struggled in the Premier League. However, a move to Italy could be exactly what he needs as Conte will be much more game time compared to the eight starts he made under manager Arne Slot last season which means more chances to score and create goal-scoring opportunities.