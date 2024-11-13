Tottenham star Bentancur set to miss several crucial games after FA guilty verdict

Tottenham are set to be without Rodrigo Bentancur for several games as the FA decide on a guilty verdict after his racist comments made about teammate Heung-min Son.

The midfielder was charged by the Football Association for suggesting South Korean team-mate Heung-min Son and his cousins “all look the same” back in September.

He quickly apologised, claiming it was a “very bad joke” but now Standard Sport report that the FA have found him guilty meaning he could be out for up to 12 matches.

However, he will reportedly receive a lighter, seven game ban meaning he will miss huge clashes against Chelsea, Manchester City. Manchester United and Liverpool over the next 3 months.

These games will be vital for manager Ange Postecoglou whose job has already come under pressure after a slow start to the season. Being without Bentancur could be a big loss for a midfield that is already lacking creativity this season especially against top sides.