Mykhailo Mudryk makes his long awaited return as Chelsea lose 1-0 to Juventus

Chelsea continued their pre season campaign with a 1-0 defeat to Italian giants Juventus.

The decisive goal came from Juventus's Edon Zhegrova, who scored an incredible first-time effort from the edge of the box into the top corner as substitute Mike Penders couldn’t reach it.

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It is now back-to-back pre-season losses for the Blues, with the side also beaten 2-1 by fellow Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

It may be pre-season, but fans may be starting to become worried by such poor results under new manager Xabi Alonso who has not yet found his rhythm in West London.

Cole Palmer and Levi Colwill were notable absentees from the squad to face Juventus but summer signings Danny Welbeck and Geovany Quenda starred for the side who produced little quality once again.

Palmer said: "I'm disappointed not to play due to a slight issue, but I love Hong Kong. Amazing support."

Interestingly, Mudryk made an appearance for Chelsea after his four-year doping ban was overturned this month, drawing cheers from the crowd as they welcomed the young winger back to the side.

Chelsea will continue their preparations for the new campaign with a friendly against AC Milan on August 8th where a better result will be expected following a run of poor form ahead of their first Premier League clash against Fulham on Monday 24th August.

As for Juventus, this was a third straight win in pre-season, keeping clean sheets in each of those fixtures as they seek to start strong in the Serie A after a number of poor campaigns. Juventus next face Inter Milan this Saturday in another friendly.