Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso has confirmed that Mykhaylo Mudryk is available to face Juventus in their pre-season friendly on Wednesday (August 5).

The 25-year-old has spent the last 20-months on the sidelines having been provisionally suspended after returning an "adverse finding" for banned substance meldonium.

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Mudryk has now been cleared to return and settled his case with the English FA, meaning he has been able to travel to Hong Kong to be part of Chelsea’s pre-season squad.

New boss Alonso appears to be a big fan of the winger and confirmed that he could make his sensational return as early as Wednesday.

"Yes, he could play. Maybe (to play) 90 minutes it's too early, but he can be selected. He's selected, so he can play,” he said.

"He trained yesterday, came directly from the airport to the hotel. So, yesterday was more about the feelings, more about the emotions, to be back with the players to assess the fitness level."