Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Alan Smith rules out Chelsea and Man Utd from title race: It's between Arsenal and...

Carrick urges Man Utd fans to stay positive after Milan loss

Rafael Leao rips into false rumours surrounding Ruben Amorim: Because you lying!

Alonso emotional after first Chelsea game at Stamford Bridge

Most read on Flashscore News

The new Flashscore Rating: Fair, transparent and smarter than ever in more than 250 leagues

Fernandez booed as Chelsea overcome Real Sociedad in friendly, Joao Pedro bags brace

Transfer News LIVE: Aston Villa closing in on Suzuki as Juventus push for Martinez

Troy Parrott deal called off between West Ham and AZ, Hammers pivot to Piroe

Chelsea boss Xabi Alonso confirms Mykhaylo Mudryk could return as early as Wednesday

Chelsea boss Xabi Alonso confirms Mykhaylo Mudryk could return as early as Wednesday
Chelsea boss Xabi Alonso confirms Mykhaylo Mudryk could return as early as WednesdaySOPA Images, SOPA Images Limited / Alamy / Profimedia

Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso has confirmed that Mykhaylo Mudryk is available to face Juventus in their pre-season friendly on Wednesday (August 5).

The 25-year-old has spent the last 20-months on the sidelines having been provisionally suspended after returning an "adverse finding" for banned substance meldonium.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Mudryk has now been cleared to return and settled his case with the English FA, meaning he has been able to travel to Hong Kong to be part of Chelsea’s pre-season squad.

New boss Alonso appears to be a big fan of the winger and confirmed that he could make his sensational return as early as Wednesday.

"Yes, he could play. Maybe (to play) 90 minutes it's too early, but he can be selected. He's selected, so he can play,” he said.

"He trained yesterday, came directly from the airport to the hotel. So, yesterday was more about the feelings, more about the emotions, to be back with the players to assess the fitness level."

Mentions
Mykhailo MudrykChelseaJuventusPremier League