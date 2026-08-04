Tottenham reportedly have no interest in Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson despite reports to the contrary.

It’s been reported that Tottenham are considering a shock move for Chelsea forward Jackson, 25, who is expected to leave the club this summer.

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According to Sky Sports, that is absolutely not the case, and Roberto De Zerbi’s side are now looking to sign the striker.

Spurs are in the market for at least one new forward, however, with Man City’s Savinho and Liverpool’s Cody Gakpo of particular interest.

Jackson joined Bayern Munich on a season-long loan last year and made 34 appearances for the Bundesliga side, scoring 11 goals.

Aston Villa are looking like the most likely destination should Jackson leave Chelsea, with Unai Emery a huge fan having managed him at Villarreal.